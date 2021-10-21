Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $605,700.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $605,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Palomar stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.00. 113,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,140,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.