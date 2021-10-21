Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $605,700.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $605,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.00. 113,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,140,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

