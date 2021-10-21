PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $20.00 on Top Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and $354.07 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.00 or 0.00031958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00192087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 234,054,802 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

