Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,785. Parex Resources has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $21.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.