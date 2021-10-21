Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $300.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $200.03 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.