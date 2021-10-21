Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Paychex stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.