Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $280.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paylocity traded as high as $299.19 and last traded at $297.87, with a volume of 3046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.14.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.54.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $662,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,637,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 26,247 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 32.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

