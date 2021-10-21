Paylocity’s (PCTY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $326.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.54.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.43. 987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,735. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 235.78 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $298.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.76 and a 200 day moving average of $216.29.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,737,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

