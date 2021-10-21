Peabody Energy (BTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peabody Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.16% of Peabody Energy worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

