PEAK6 Investments LLC Grows Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $9,620,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $5,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 455.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 378,667 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 273,290 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MBIA alerts:

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market cap of $806.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.04. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.