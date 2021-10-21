Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSO. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
NYSE:PSO opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
