Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSO. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:PSO opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 724,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

