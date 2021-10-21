Perficient (PRFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Perficient has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.200-$3.300 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.830-$0.860 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $134.84.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.