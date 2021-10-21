Periscope Capital Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

