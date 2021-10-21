Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.97% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFDR. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $8,766,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,844,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,870,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,471,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PFDR stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.