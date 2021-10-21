PFB (PFB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

PFB (TSE:PFB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$40.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.37 million.

PFB stock opened at C$20.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. PFB has a twelve month low of C$15.62 and a twelve month high of C$26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.83. The stock has a market cap of C$135.94 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of PFB from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About PFB

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

