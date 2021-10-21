PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

PHAS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $184.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

