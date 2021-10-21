Philip Yea Buys 5,000 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,773 ($23.16) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($115,821.79).

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,790.50 ($23.39) on Thursday. Mondi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,933.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,255.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNDI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

