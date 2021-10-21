Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Sells $3,683,580.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

