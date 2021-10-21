Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of PNW opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

