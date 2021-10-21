Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of PINS opened at $62.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.48 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,556 shares of company stock worth $33,248,683 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 29.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinterest by 127.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

