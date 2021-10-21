Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Decreased by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,817 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 5.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $29,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,568,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $254,992,000 after purchasing an additional 301,632 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,688,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 32,905 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $192.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

