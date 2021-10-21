Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

