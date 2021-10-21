Piper Sandler Raises Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $7.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.80 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDEV. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

CDEV stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 6.23. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,356 shares of company stock worth $1,053,857. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

