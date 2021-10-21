PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $50.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 357,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 61.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 302,325 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

