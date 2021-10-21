Polygon Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 500,000 TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 0.98% of TCV Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 4,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

