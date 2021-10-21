Polygon Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,951 Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

PIPP stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,623. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

