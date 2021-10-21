Polygon Management Ltd. Buys 50,000 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 100.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $13,566,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $1,639,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $4,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 5,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

