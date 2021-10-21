Polygon Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 369.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 221.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 151.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,451 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SENS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 61,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,757,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SENS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

