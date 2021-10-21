Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pool also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.85-15.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $29.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $493.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.93. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.83.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

