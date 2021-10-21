Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.85-15.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.81. Pool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.460-$14.960 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $463.84 on Thursday. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.98 and its 200-day moving average is $447.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.83.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

