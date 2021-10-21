Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issues Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.50. 4,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. Popular has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

