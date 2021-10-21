PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.670-$6.730 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.67-6.73 EPS.

NYSE:PPG opened at $160.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.69.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.