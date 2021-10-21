Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.97

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $12.00. Prada shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,024 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

