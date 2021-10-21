Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

