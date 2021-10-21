Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

