Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.57.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.87. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$93.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$136.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.69.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

