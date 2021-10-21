Price Michael F Invests $590,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Price Michael F acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 553.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 17.2% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,330. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

