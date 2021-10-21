Price Michael F Sells 13,000 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Price Michael F reduced its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Price Michael F owned 0.28% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. 2,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $672.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.