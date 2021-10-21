Price Michael F Sells 45,000 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Price Michael F lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Price Michael F’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,111 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,857. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

