PRIZM Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $14,060.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001355 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,884,419,362 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

