ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,768 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ProAssurance by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ProAssurance by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

