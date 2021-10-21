Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

PRGS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 2,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

