Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Propel Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a holding company for Propel Media LLC. Its real-time and bid-based online advertising platform, Propel Media allows advertisers to target audiences and deliver video, display and text based advertising. Its services serves advertisers through self-serve platform and managed services to reach online audiences and acquire customers.

