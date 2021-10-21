ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.