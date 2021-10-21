ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,070 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $13,934,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,442,858 shares of company stock valued at $155,939,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

