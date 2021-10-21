ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Gentherm by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gentherm by 401.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Gentherm by 5.7% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $89.41.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

