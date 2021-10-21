ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $24,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Big Lots by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Big Lots by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

