ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in InterDigital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in InterDigital by 118.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in InterDigital by 290.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 215,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in InterDigital by 129.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

