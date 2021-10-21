Provident Financial (PROV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.