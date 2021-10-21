Prudential PLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

