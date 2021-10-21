Prudential PLC Invests $7.85 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $415.99 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

